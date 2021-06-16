Raiders Roster Evaluation: Blidi Wreh-Wilson

The Raiders recent free-agent addition Blidi Wreh-Wilson, gives them another veteran body at cornerback.

The 2021 NFL Draft is now behind us, and that means teams across the NFL are in the process of piecing together their entire rosters.

The Las Vegas Raiders are likely no different before what could be a pivotal fourth season of the second Jon Gruden era.

That's why we'll be going over roster evaluations for the Raiders players and position groups to see how everyone's stock measures up heading into the summer.

The Raiders were slated to go into the season with multiple veteran options at the cornerback position.

That doesn't mean there isn't room for more, as they recently signed eight-year veteran corner Blidi Wreh-Wilson.

A third-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2013, Wilson grew into a starting role by his second season.

He played and started in 11 games in 2014, the only season of Wilson's career so far that he was able to consistently hold a starting role.

It also happened to be the lowest graded season he has received from Pro Football Focus, as he was ranked as one of the worst corners in the league in 2014.

Wilson has been around an average level in most of his other seasons, reverting to mainly a bench and spot starter role when healthy.

However, the Raiders might be getting him at just the right time, as Wilson is coming off recording a career-high three interceptions with the Atlanta Falcons last season.

That came with only playing 22 percent of the defensive snaps last year, so Wilson certainly didn't waste his opportunities.

With the Raiders, he could serve in a similar role, while also providing another veteran voice for the younger players in the Raiders secondary.

