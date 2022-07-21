Raiders' Opponents Ranked: LBs, No.4

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

That will involve going against some of the most skilled linebackers in the league, ones equally adept at stopping the run and making plays in coverage.

Based on the entirety of his career, there isn't a linebacker on this list, or arguably in the NFL, who has done more than Bobby Wagner.

The last remaining member of the Seattle Seahawks' Legion of Boom defense before signing with the Los Angeles Rams, Wagner was a key part of the best sustained run in Seahawks history.

That run included helping them get to back-to-back Super Bowls, winning one in 2013.

Almost no one has racked up more tackles since Wagner has been in the league, with only Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David having more.

That's what happens when you lead the NFL in total tackles twice, and finish with 130 or more tackles in seven of 10 career seasons.

Wagner isn't only a tackling machine, as the six-time First-Team All-Pro has proven to be an all-around defensive playmaker.

He's accumulated 23.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, 60 pass breakups and four defensive touchdowns.

Wagner's ability to affect all phases on defense has made him a PFF favorite, ranking fourth or better among linebackers in four of the last six seasons.

He did have a slight regression last season, having the lowest PFF grade since 2015.

Now at age 32, Wagner is entering the potential decline phase of his career.

What's also true is that Wagner will be playing on a Rams defense that offers much more talent around him than what the Seahawks had.

It could allow him to carry a lot less of a load, and free him up in a way he hasn't been since the prime days of Seattle's Super Bowl teams.

If Wagner is able to have a return to his All-Pro form, then the Rams chances of winning back-to-back Super Bowls could go through the roof.

