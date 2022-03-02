Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Breece Hall, Iowa State

There wasn't a better running back over the last two seasons than Iowa State's Breece Hall and could become a Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Draft

For a team like the Las Vegas Raiders that are dealing with an offensive line that struggles, it helps to have a running back that can make people miss.

There's arguably been no one better at doing that the last two years in college football than Iowa State's Breece Hall.

A good-sized back at 6-1 and 220 pounds, Hall in the last two seasons has broken 137 tackles.

It's led to standout production, with Hall having 3,044 rushing yards and 46 total touchdowns over the last two seasons, all while averaging 5.5 yards per carry for his career.

Hall has displayed the skill-set of a true three-down runner who refuses to go down on first contact.

He is patient and knows how to read blocks into the second level and won't get greedy, making the best of what his offensive line gives him.

Hall is adept at making jump cuts and, while not a blazing speed threat, he is more than capable of breaking for big runs in the open field.

While he didn't run a complicated route tree for the Cyclones, Hall has natural hands and is comfortable coming out of the backfield.

Hall will need to work on improving his technique in pass protection, and even though he played only three years in college, he already has a significant amount of mileage of his tires.

For teams needing help at running back, Hall represents one of the best options in the 2022 NFL Draft, especially for teams that run a zone-based scheme.

