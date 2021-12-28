Raiders Defense’s Brick Wall Limited Broncos Ground Game

The Silver and Black defense was quite literally a brick wall against the Denver Broncos ground game.

Yesterday, I talked about the Silver and Black’s successful run game on Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

But on defense, the Raiders did their work stopping the Broncos run game.

It was quite literally a brick wall on Sunday.

In total, the Raiders defense only allowed a mere 18 rushing yards in 16 total attempts.

That is a mere 1.1 yards gained per run.

2021 Pro Bowl defensive end Maxx Crosby said it’s all about the want to grab and stop the ball on defense.

"We have guys running to the ball like crazy," Crosby said.

"You don't see D-lines running like us and that's a credit to [defensive line coach Rod] Marinelli and all the guys in our room.”

Crosby also credited the conditioning and stamina the defense was trained on.

“We have a huge emphasis on our conditioning, our stamina and just being able to go longer than the O-line can go,” Crosby said.

Additionally, the defense's overall effort accounted for a Broncos offense conversion rate of 10% on third downs (1 for 10 on the day) and the lowest amount of first downs allowed this season; A mere eight.

The Silver and Black defense is quite literally a brick wall.

