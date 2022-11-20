Broncos Coach Nathaniel Hackett Has a Special Tie to the Raiders

While Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett is in his first year coaching the historic franchise, he is no stranger to what one of the team's biggest rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, mean to the NFL and the game of football as a whole.

"I've been on a lot of teams and been around the Raiders for a while," Hackett told the media on Wednesday. "My dad coached for the Raiders for a little bit. So that was a unique family situation. But just always having them around in the division and stuff like that, the Raiders are a great organization. They've been around for a long time, and I'm excited to go play them."

Hackett's father, Paul Hackett, was a quarterbacks coach for the Raiders in 2009 and 2010, his final coaching years in the NFL.

Nathaniel Hackett takes pride in being part of one of the NFL's longest-standing rivalries.

"I mean, this has been one of the best rivalries in football forever, I think 60 years," Nathaniel Hackett said in his Thursday press conference. "I mean, I know how much it means to the fans, the players in that room. I mean, it's Raiders week. So for us, there's not a lot of motivation. We want to get a win, but it's even something more inspiring when you're playing the Raiders because of how great this rivalry is. And for me, just looking back at all those days watching those Broncos, I mean, those were the ones that were on Monday Night Football, the ones that you wanted to watch, I want to say the 'tiffs' that might've happened during the game and the things that continually progressed. But I mean, it's great for our game to have these kind of rivalries."

