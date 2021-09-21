Brotherhood key to successful Las Vegas Raiders team

September 21, 2021
Brotherhood Key to Successful Raiders Team

Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has said that his players are like a "brotherhood" which helps them succeed on the field.
Author:
Publish date:

After a solid 26-17 victory for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Raiders are 2-0 on the season.

Among many things, the Raiders may have been underestimated going into the 2021 season.

Raiders head coach Jon Gruden says it’s the players themselves that make a difference.

“I think it’s the kind of players that are here,” Gruden said.

“Forget about the talent for a minute. One of the things I always felt in football is certain teams have a brotherhood, certain teams don’t. You can try to make it a family, brotherhood-like atmosphere, but sometimes it’s impossible to do.”

“These guys in this locker room are more than just teammates, they’re brothers. They pull for each other, they lean on each other, and they challenge each other. And I think that is something we’re more proud of than anything.”

“We got a lot of guys that enjoy coming in here and providing the extra effort that it takes to have a chance to win games like we’re winning right now.”

That basis allows for Raiders quarterback Derek Carr to throw to nine different targets and on defense, the relationship for a lot of players have developed through this brotherhood.

The one that was most notable this past weekend was between Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby and defensive end Yannick Ngakoue. They applied pressure, got quarterback hits as well as a couple of sacks.

