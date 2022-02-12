Raiders Season Review: Bryan Edwards

The Las Vegas Raiders sophomore wide receiver showed more promise last season but was still often inconsistent.

When looking at Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards, its never been a question of ability.

The second year wideout has shown the potential to be a big play threat, averaging 17 yards per catch over his first two seasons.

Too often, though, something has got in the way of Edwards from taking that next step, be it health in 2020, or a lack of game-to-game impact last season.

It looked like Edwards would be a major part of the Raiders offense early on, having 80 or more yards in two of the Raiders' first three games.

Edwards would have only one other game with 80 or more yards the rest of the season, and never finished with more than four catches in a single game.

He would finish the season with 34 catches for 571 yards and three touchdowns, missing only one game, numbers that came even as players like tight end Darren Waller missed games.

That lack of impact would be reflected in his final grade from Pro Football Focus, finishing as only their 87th-ranked receiver out of 118 eligible players.

In many ways, last season was the first full opportunity Edwards had to cement a role in the Raiders offense, and the numbers show he might still need time to develop.

The potential is there, though, as Raiders quarterbacks had a 107.4 QB rating whenever they threw the ball Edwards way.

It all adds up to what should be a pivotal third season for him, where Edwards will need to show he can be a reliable presence for the Raiders offense, or else they could decide he's an expendable asset.

