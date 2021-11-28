Can Bryan Edwards Reestablish Himself?

The Las Vegas Raiders Bryan Edwards has gone relatively quite in recent weeks

In the absence of Henry Ruggs III, it was a question of who was going to step up as being the Las Vegas Raiders leading wide receiver.

That question has likely been answered with Hunter Renfrow coming off a career day against the Dallas Cowboys, having eight catches for 134 yards in the Raiders win.

Recent addition DeSean Jackson also looked the part of a lethal deep threat with three catches for 102 yards, including a 56-yard touchdown.

One player that seems to have gotten lost in the shuffle in recent weeks, though, is second-year wideout, Bryan Edwards.

While he hasn't served as a high volume target, Edwards role was consistent, receiving four or more targets in six of the Raiders' first seven games.

He's also been a source of big plays, averaging 20.3 yards per catch on the season.

Over the Raiders' previous three-game losing streak, that big-play ability has gone missing along with the involvement of Edwards.

He had no catches on four targets in the loss to the New York Giants, wasn't targeted at all against the Cincinnati Bengals, and only had one catch against the Cowboys.

He did have three catches for 88 yards and a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs, but that's the outlier in the last four games.

One thing that hasn't helped Edwards is his reliability in catching the ball, as he has the worst catch rate among all Raiders receivers this season at only 55%.

With a tough slate of games coming up, the Raiders need Edwards to rediscover his consistency and make defenses have to respect him as a genuine threat.

