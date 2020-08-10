RaiderMaven
Las Vegas Raiders Add Former Los Angeles Rams LB Bryce Hager

Jairo Alvarado

The Raiders have announced the signing of free-agent linebacker Bryce Hager.

Hager rejoins former Rams teammate Cory Littleton, who was also brought into Raiders from the Rams this offseason to add depth at the linebacker position and help solidify the middle of the defense.

Hager was selected in the seventh-round (224th overall) by the Rams in the 2015 NFL Draft and appeared in 69 games over his first five seasons in the NFL.

Over his career, he has compiled 45 tackles, 28 solo tackles, forced and recovered one fumble. For most of his career, Hager had been a critical member on the Rams special teams unit while contributing to the defense when needed.

In 2019, Hager appeared in five games, while starting in four before being placed on the Reserve/Injured List ahead of Week 11.

The Raiders have needed help at linebacker for so many years. The lack of depth and injuries have torched the Silver and Black at that position.

Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock and Head Coach Jon Gruden are continuing to bring in players this offseason to help address an area in need.

During the offseason, the Raiders also brought in linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski to help the defense. Both Littleton and Kwiatkoski were regarded as the two most-coveted linebackers in free agency. The Raiders also drafted Tanner Muse from Clemson in the third-round, a hybrid linebacker who also can play safety.

As players continue to practice in training camp, there’s a good possibility that Hager might earn a spot on special teams and work his way into defense. 

