Final Injury Repor Las Vegas Raiders Versus Buffalo Bills

Final Injury Report Las Vegas Raiders Versus Buffalo Bills

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Las Vegas Raiders are only a day away from their high-profile matchup against the Buffalo Bills in Vegas. 

It’s expected though that the Raiders will be down a number of key contributors.

Their Friday injury reports said as much once the Raiders finished up for the week. 

There are six players from the report that are either doubtful or out for the Bills game on Sunday.

Multiple ones got announced early, like wide receiver Bryan Edwards.

 He’s been battling an ankle sprain and it’s possible he could be out for longer than just this game if it lingers.

Someone who is guaranteed to be out several games is cornerback Damon Arnette. 

Finally having surgery for his injured thumb on Thursday, Arnette was put on Injured Reserve (IR) and should be out six to eight weeks.

Finally, both starting right tackle Trent Brown and receiver Henry Ruggs III are doubtful for Sunday. 

They both are still dealing with the same injuries that have bothered them for weeks with Brown’s calf and Rugg’s hamstring, respectively. 

Safety Jonathan Abram is also questionable after being limited in practice all week dealing with a shoulder and thumb injury. He is slated to play though still.

Another player who is on track to play is linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski. 

Not able to play since injuring his pectoral muscle during the opening game against the Carolina Panthers, he’s been at least limited all week and was a full participant on Friday.

Raiders fans hope his return can give a boost to a lagging Raiders run defense that is coming off giving up 250 yards on the ground.

As for the Bills, their injury list is not near as extensive as they only have one player listed as out currently in linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips.

Defensive end Mario Addison is questionable with a knee injury after not participating in practice on Friday while running back Zack Moss is questionable with a toe injury.

However it shakes out, it would seem that the Raiders won’t have near a full deck as Buffalo will on Sunday.

 It only means then that they won’t have much margin for error if they want to pick up their second straight win at home. 

How to watch or listen to the Las Vegas Raiders versus the Buffalo Bills Sunday?

TV: CBS 4:25 ET/1:00 PT

Radio: Raider Nation Radio

Odds: BUF-3.5

