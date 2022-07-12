Raiders' Opponents Ranked: DTs, No.3

We look at ranking the top-five opposing defensive tackles the Las Vegas Raiders will face this season.

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

That will include several teams with defensive tackles capable of wreaking havoc in the interior of the line of scrimmage.

Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward has a strong argument for being rated the second-best in the NFL at his position.

Heyward might very well be, but he comes in at No. 3 in these rankings due to the fact the Raiders have to play him only once this year.

That game will come in Week 16 on the upcoming schedule, which, on the bright side, gives the Raiders plenty of time to game plan for him.

They probably will need it, since Heyward has held perennially elite status since he had a career-high 12 sacks in 2017.

That started a five-year run in which Heyward has made the Pro Bowl each season and in four of five seasons, he has been either a First or Second-Team All-Pro.

Heyward can dominate getting after the quarterback, having two double-digit sack seasons, and is third among interior defenders in sacks since 2017 with 43.

His ability to snuff out the run makes him a complete talent, ranking first in PFF's run defense grades for interior players.

Heyward was tied for third on the Steelers in total tackles last season with 89 and has consistently been a threat to finish with double-digit tackles for losses in a season.

Even as he starts to enter what should be his post-prime years at 33, Heyward has shown no signs of slowing down.

If anything, he's only gotten better with age, serving as the anchor for what continues to be a scary Steelers defensive front.

The Raiders know all about that after beating Pittsburgh last season, with Heyward finishing with seven total tackles, including one TFL.

On paper, the Raiders should once again be the favored team, but going on the road to Pittsburgh offers no guarantees.

Except one, that as long as Heyward is healthy, he's liable to wreak havoc on the Raiders offense.

