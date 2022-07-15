Raiders' Opponents Ranked: ERs, No.5

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Raiders will see some of the best pass rushers in the NFL while navigating that schedule this season.

To simplify this round of rankings, we'll be including both 4-3 defensive ends and 3-4 outside linebackers, as they both fill the same roles in their team's defenses as edge rushers.

We start our list with a player who has been consistently one of the NFL's best defensive ends in the past decade with the New Orleans Saints Cameron Jordan.

A member of the team since he was taken in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft, Jordan hasn't always been considered in the same tier as other top-tier pass rushers.

His 107 career sacks would say different, a total that's only eight away from tying the Saints franchise record for sacks.

Jordan has six double-digit sack seasons on his resume, including four in the last five years.

Since 2017, he's tied for third in the NFL in sacks with 60.5, and has made the Pro Bowl in each of the last five seasons.

Surprisingly, he's only made one First-Team All-Pro appearance in his entire career.

This is despite ranking no less than 10th in PFF's edge rusher rankings since 2016.

It fuels the narrative that Jordan has been underrated for the majority of his career, having to be behind other names on lists like these.

What can't be denied is that, even now at 33 years old, there are few pass rushers who have had the longevity of Jordan.

It's why he was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-2010's team, and why he remains one of the best defensive lineman the Raiders will face this season.

He'll also serve as the leader of what should remain a stingy Saints defense, one where he now has a legitimate running mate in defensive end Marcus Davenport.

It'll just make containing Jordan that much more difficult for the Raiders.

