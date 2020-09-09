Panthers list four rookie starters on first depth chart

The NFL season finally starts this week, and with that, the Las Vegas Raiders will be facing off against the Carolina Panthers in Week one.

Depth charts will also be making their return, and Carolina released its first one this week on Monday evening.

There are of course a number of no-brainers like there can be with any depth chart. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as the starter, DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, and Curtis Samuel are the top three receivers.

There are notable things to look at though, such as the fact that Carolina has four rookies listed as starters on defense.

It isn’t altogether that shocking since the Panthers were the first team to ever use each of their picks in the NFL Draft on one side of the ball, that being defense.

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown emerging as a starter was to be expected given he was the seventh overall pick of the NFL Draft. It might have surprised some, though, that defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos is listed ahead of veteran Stephen Weatherly.

A significant change will be coming in the secondary, where fourth-rounder Troy Pride Jr. will be stepping in for injured Eli Apple.

It’s said that Carolina’s coaching staff has faith in Pride's abilities, although ideally, he would have been brought in more slowly. He has an opportunity now to start with Donte Jackson opposite Raider wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and likely some combination of Bryan Edwards and Nelson Agholor on the outside.

It should be of note that the backup quarterback position is still unsettled for Carolina. Head Coach Matt Rhule said that the battle between Will Grier and P.J. Walker could be a week-to-week battle.

Considering that Bridgewater has suffered a career-threatening injury before, it would be paramount for the Panthers to be able to have a backup they know could step in.

