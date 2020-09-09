SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Panthers list four rookie starters on first depth chart

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The NFL season finally starts this week, and with that, the Las Vegas Raiders will be facing off against the Carolina Panthers in Week one.

Depth charts will also be making their return, and Carolina released its first one this week on Monday evening.

There are of course a number of no-brainers like there can be with any depth chart. Quarterback Teddy Bridgewater as the starter, DJ Moore, Robby Anderson, and Curtis Samuel are the top three receivers.

There are notable things to look at though, such as the fact that Carolina has four rookies listed as starters on defense.

It isn’t altogether that shocking since the Panthers were the first team to ever use each of their picks in the NFL Draft on one side of the ball, that being defense.

Defensive tackle Derrick Brown emerging as a starter was to be expected given he was the seventh overall pick of the NFL Draft. It might have surprised some, though, that defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos is listed ahead of veteran Stephen Weatherly.

A significant change will be coming in the secondary, where fourth-rounder Troy Pride Jr. will be stepping in for injured Eli Apple.

It’s said that Carolina’s coaching staff has faith in Pride's abilities, although ideally, he would have been brought in more slowly. He has an opportunity now to start with Donte Jackson opposite Raider wide receivers Henry Ruggs III and likely some combination of Bryan Edwards and Nelson Agholor on the outside.

It should be of note that the backup quarterback position is still unsettled for Carolina. Head Coach Matt Rhule said that the battle between Will Grier and P.J. Walker could be a week-to-week battle.

Considering that Bridgewater has suffered a career-threatening injury before, it would be paramount for the Panthers to be able to have a backup they know could step in.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders Send Marcus Mariota, Tanner Muse to IR

The Las Vegas Raiders have sent promising rookie linebacker Tanner Muse and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota to the injured reserve.

Jairo Alvarado

Mike Mayock Confident in Team Las Vegas Raiders Have

Mike Mayock, the Las Vegas Raiders general manager is content with the 2020 roster as the Silver and Black push for a playoff bid.

Tom LaMarre

Defensive Line Must Apply Pressure Against Panthers

A key to a victory for the Raiders against the Panthers on Sunday will be the Silver and Black defensive line applying pressure.

Hikaru Kudo

Las Vegas Raiders Again Go With Youth

The Silver and Black go with six rookies on the heels of last season's exceptional class of first-year players,

Tom LaMarre

by

Jdmadd

Las Vegas Raiders Offense Earns High Fantasy Praise

The Las Vegas Raiders offense led by Derek Carr is getting some major love from the Sports Illustrated fantasy football team.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

ANALYSIS: Las Vegas Raiders Week One Depth Chart

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven brings you with analysis the Las Vegas Raiders week one depth chart for the Carolina Panthers.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Closer Look at the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders Practice Squad

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of a youth movement and a closer look at the practice squad reveals that.

Jairo Alvarado

Las Vegas Raiders Offense vs. New Carolina Panther Defense

The Carolina Panthers are embracing a youth movement on defense this season as they open with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Las Vegas Raiders Will Have a 10-6 Season

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven writer Hikaru Kudo makes his predictions for the upcoming Raiders season.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Raiderrick

Week 1 Will Be First Test for the Las Vegas Raiders Offense

This Sunday against the Panthers will be the first test for the Las Vegas Raiders offense since the pre-season was canceled due to COVID-19.

Hikaru Kudo