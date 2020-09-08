Las Vegas Raiders Offense Earns High Fantasy Praise

Henderson, Nev. --The Last Vegas Raiders have assembled an explosive and potent offense that will rank among the best in the National Football League in 2020.

It is an offense that would make Al Davis proud with an explosion in power all over the field. That is why the 2020 Las Vegas Raiders offense is getting so much attention.

Some of the reasons that the skeptics are so excited about the Raiders attack?

The Las Vegas Raiders, loaded with veterans and youth at the wide receiver. After a 2019 season that exposed for lack of depth, 2020 is an abundance of riches.

Josh Jacobs returns behind the best offensive line in football. Jacobs, he was universally lauded as the year's offensive rookie, despite his not winning the award in 2020.

The Raiders have the best tight end in all of the NFL with Darren Waller. That same tight end group has the best position and the deepest with Jason Witten and Foster Moreau.

If you are a fan of the Silver and Black or not, the word is out; if you want to win at Fantasy football, you pick the men wearing the eye patch on their helmet.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter