SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers NFL Power Rankings

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Power rankings are always an easy way to stir up debate leading up to the start of the season. Fans can go on endlessly about why their team isn’t ranked where they should be.

Coincidentally, the Raiders are a team that it could be argued has been underrated by experts around the league heading into the season. Looking at rankings from sites such as ESPN, CBS Sports, NFL.com, and others, the Raiders are usually placed in the low 20s.

Considering the amount of talent the Raiders added this offseason, it wouldn’t seem like that far of a stretch for fans to think they’re being slighted. For the Carolina Panthers average ranking, though, there is very little optimism.

On the same sites, the Panthers usually range from Nos. 31 to 29. The biggest reason for such a low ranking usually comes from having a defense going through a youth movement after the departure of many of Carolina’s veterans over the last several years.

Not to mention having a new head coach and a new quarterback. The Panthers are very much a team in transition, going from longtime franchise stalwarts like MVP Cam Newton and Coach Ron Rivera to this new group led by new Coach Matt Rhule and quarterback Teddy Bridgewater.

Considering all of that change, it isn’t shocking that the majority of experts are hedging their bets on Carolina being very competitive at all.

It’s led to the Raiders being a 3.5-point favorite for the game on Sunday. It doesn’t mean they should expect a cakewalk though. This is the NFL, after all, and stranger upsets have happened.

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Game Broadcasts Will Look Different This Season

Due to COVID-19, most NFL games will be played in empty stadiums. Because of this, NFL Game Broadcasts this season will look different this season.

Hikaru Kudo

Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs Feels No Pressure

Former Alabama Crimson Tide star, and now Las Vegas Raider Henry Ruggs is approaching his first NFL game under no pressure.

Jairo Alvarado

PODCAST: All Panthers, Raider Maven Predict Week One

Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven and All Panthers publishers break down the week one matchup and give you their prediction for week one.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Coloraider

Daniel Carlson and A.J. Cole back on Special Teams Duty

Placekicker Daniel Carlson and punter A.J. Cole both have improving to do while returning to the Raiders Special Teams unit.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Autumn Wind

Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski Lead Young Las Vegas Raiders

Free agent linebackers Cory Littleton, Nick Kwiatkoski will play big roles in their first seasons with the Silver and Black

Tom LaMarre

Injury Reports from Las Vegas Raiders, Carolina Panthers

Both the Las Vegas Raiders and the Carolina Panthers should have healthy squads for Sunday's first game of the season.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

18 Sports Illustrated NFL Beat Writer Predict 2020 Season

Eighteen Sports Illustrated NFL beat writers predict the record of every NFL team and tell you who they think will play in and win the Super Bowl.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

Carolina Panthers Start Four Rookies vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Carolina Panthers will have several rookies play important roles against the Las Vegas Raiders

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

Autumn Wind

Las Vegas Raiders Send Marcus Mariota, Tanner Muse to IR

The Las Vegas Raiders have sent promising rookie linebacker Tanner Muse and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota to the injured reserve.

Jairo Alvarado

by

Autumn Wind

Defensive Line Must Apply Pressure Against Panthers

A key to a victory for the Raiders against the Panthers on Sunday will be the Silver and Black defensive line applying pressure.

Hikaru Kudo

by

Autumn Wind