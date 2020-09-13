SI.com
RaiderMaven
How to Watch Las Vegas Raiders at Carolina Panthers

Hikaru Kudo

The long wait is finally over Raider fans. It’s game day!

While today’s game will not allow any fans inside of Bank of America Stadium, there are still plenty of ways to catch the game.

TV: CBS

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Kick-Off: 10:00 a.m. PDT/1:00 p.m. EDT

In the Las Vegas market, 8 News Now (KLAS) is the local TV provider for today’s game. Please check your local listings and cable provider for specific channel details.

In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry today’s game. The Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

In Charlotte, North Carolina, WBTV is the local TV provider for today’s game. Please check your local listing and cable provider for specific channel details.

For that located out-of-market, NFL Sunday Ticket by DirecTV is the best option to watch the game. Monthly and regular-season passes are available on their website.

Radio: Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

This season, Raider Nation Radio 920 AM has taken over as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games. KOMP 92.3 The Rock will also carry the game simultaneously on their airwaves.

Brent Musburger is in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy.

In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

Today’s game will also be available to listen live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

Sports Illustrated’s Raider Maven will also be running a game thread throughout today’s game. Stay tuned right here for the latest updates on the Raiders at Panthers.

