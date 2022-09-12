Raiders Center Andre James Heads to Hospital from SoFi Stadium

Las Vegas Raiders center Andre James was taken to the hospital from SoFi Stadium following Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Paul Gutierrez reported that he was, “sitting up and seemingly alert” when James left SoFi Stadium in an ambulance.

He was wearing sunglasses and smiling in the locker room before he left.

Gutierrez also noted that the team says James is being evaluated for a concussion.

The injury happened after Joey Bosa dove on Derek Carr’s fumble on the last offensive play of the game for the Silver and Black.

The offensive line was already struggling to protect Carr. He had five sacks and nine quarterback hits against the rebuilt Chargers defense.

If James is out for a prolonged period of time, that makes things a little bit more tough and rough for the Silver and Black offensive line.

Raider Nation will be hoping that James concussion is nothing major and the starting center doesn’t miss any games this season.

