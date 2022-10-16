Three Raiders Who Have Disappointed So Far

A football team doesn't start a season with only one victory compared to four losses without players not performing well.

There are multiple big names on the Las Vegas Raiders roster who haven't played up to their standards.

Chandler Jones

After defensive ends Maxx Crosby and Yannick Ngakoue proved to be a formidable pass rushing duo last season, the Raiders seemingly got Crosby an upgrade in former All-Pro Chandler Jones.

Jones so far hasn't lived up to that level of play, with zero sacks in five games and only eight quarterback pressures.

His presence was felt more in the Raiders' loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday night, but he needs to come alive for the Raiders defense to have its best chance to improve over the rest of the season.

Darren Waller

The Raiders Pro Bowl tight end hasn't yet resembled the player who was one of the very best at his position as recently as a couple years ago.

Waller has only one touchdown catch and is averaging only 35 yards receiving per game as he's still looking to find his place in the Raiders offense.

And he wasn't able to be any help against the Chiefs, going out after six plays because of a hamstring injury.

Waller has the benefit of the Raiders being on their bye week to have more time to recover, but the Raiders need him to be a consistent threat.

Trevon Moehrig

The Raiders' young, up and coming safety was looking to build off of his encouraging rookie season, but instead he's hit a slump.

Moehrig has missed two games after playing all 17 last season, and after giving up only two touchdowns last year, Moehrig has already allowed two touchdowns in coverage this year.

The Raiders need to hope that Moehrig can rebound with better help, because they need all the capable cover men they can get.

