Jones Talks What He Admires About Josh McDaniels

Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Chandler Jones is looking forward to taking the field for his former coach, Josh McDaniels.

Las Vegas Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels was molded by one of the most successful dynasties in NFL history when he was with the New England Patriots.

The former longtime offensive coordinator is bringing his experience in New England to Las Vegas, and he's also brought along colleagues and will be reuniting with former Patriot players.

One of those key players is Raiders' addition Chandler Jones, who played his first four seasons in the NFL as a defensive end for the Patriots.

Jones is well aware of what his former acquaintance, McDaniels, brings to the table, having experienced his success first-hand.

The four-time Pro Bowler said McDaniels' many years of coaching is often overlooked when he spoke on Friday's edition of "The Herd With Colin Cowherd."

"What I admire about Coach McDaniels is his ability to demand the respect of people in the room," Jones said. "When you're a coach -- especially a head coach at that -- that's a very good characteristic to have. One thing people do know but it's not magnified enough is that Josh has the experience. He's been to about nine Super Bowls and he's won six, and people don't realize that.

"I'm not here to toot up his horn, but I'm tooting his horn. That credits to a lot of the reason why I went to Las Vegas also, besides playing with Maxx Crosby and being familiar with the front office.

"But Josh McDaniels is a hell of a guy. He demands that respect, and I think that's a very great characteristic to have as a head coach."

Jones recorded a total of 211 combined tackles, eight passes defensed, and 36.0 sacks during the time he and McDaniels were together in New England.

Other former Patriots McDaniels has reunited within Las Vegas include running back Brandon Bolden, quarterback Jarrett Stidham, and defensive end Tashawn Bower.

McDaniels and Jones will have the opportunity to go up against the Patriots in Week 15 when the Raiders will host New England at Allegiant Stadium.

McDaniels has only faced the Patriots once as a head coach before when he led the Denver Broncos to an overtime victory in the 2009 season.

