Jones: Justin Herbert is Raiders' First 'Big Obstacle' in 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders are going to have their hands full with a stacked AFC West in the 2022 season.

Each of the team's division opponents will be led by some of the NFL's best quarterbacks in Patrick Mahomes, Russell Wilson, and Justin Herbert.

For Raiders veteran pass rusher Chandler Jones, Herbert, and the Los Angeles Chargers are the main obstacles at hand, as they will face Las Vegas in Week 1 of the 2022 season.

"I hadn't played against [Herbert] until the Pro Bowl ... and a lot of times where I was on the field, he was on the field," Jones said on Friday's edition of 'The Herd With Colin Cowherd.' "But one thing I did realize about Justin is his ability to place the ball. And a lot of quarterbacks don't have that. And when I say that, it's not just throwing a good ball, but being able to know how to throw it at the guy's feet.

"A lot of times, quarterbacks -- when it's close to the end zone, you're supposed to throw it low and when it's back to the back of the pylon, you're supposed to throw it high, and he had made a throw in the Pro Bowl specifically that I remember that it was literally right by my feet and I couldn't grab it, and he threw it there on purpose knowing that, 'Hey, this is away from the defender,' and it was a touchdown. For a guy to be that young and having that precise passing like that, it's dangerous, so I'm a fan. And hopefully I can get after him, too, at the same time."

In the 2021 season, Herbert torched the Raiders' defense in both games they played. He put up 222 passing yards and three touchdowns in the Chargers' 28-14 victory over Las Vegas in Week 4, the Raiders' first loss of the season.

Even when the Silver and Black turned around to defeat Los Angeles in the final game of the regular season, the then 23-year-old quarterback registered 383 passing yards and three touchdowns.

Herbert and the Raiders will head-to-head at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., on Sunday, September 11.

