Jones Says Crosby Was a Big Reason He Joined Las Vegas

Las Vegas Raiders' Chandler Jones already feels motivated by his teammate, Maxx Crosby.

When Chandler Jones joined the Las Vegas Raiders in March, fans in Raider Nation immediately knew they had one of the league's best pass-rushing tandem on their defense. 

Jones and fellow rusher Maxx Crosby have already formed a veteran-prodigy bond through the first few weeks of OTAs.

Interestingly enough, the mentor is just as eager as his young companion to be working together.

Jones told the media after Thursday's OTA that he feels a sense of urgency when practicing with Crosby.

"He's already been pushing me," Jones said. "And it's insane almost to this point where I am in my career. You know, being 11 years in, going into my 11th season, there's been a few times in this camp now where I see Maxx running to the next drill and I'm kind of like, 'I gotta run faster -- look at Maxx, he's already over there.'

"And he's younger than me, but like I said, he's pushed me in that sense already, so I'm excited to rush [with] him. Like he was a huge reason I came to Las Vegas, to play with him. I get giddy even talking about him. He's probably out there waiting for me now. That's my boy."

Jones said he and Crosby would communicate even before he joined the organization.

"[I] knew Maxx prior to coming to the team," Jones said. "We used to speak -- I mean I would text him, talk about pass rush for years before coming here, so the opportunity for us to be on the same team -- it's just surreal."

Crosby mentioned in a press conference last week that it surprises him when Jones often plays the role of the learner.

"He asks me stuff all the time and it throws me off because I look at his career and that's something I aspire to do," Crosby said. "He's been incredible since Day 1 and is definitely someone I look up to."

The 2022 season is still months away, but Raider Nation should be ecstatic to know the chemistry between two of their most prominent defense weapons has already been running its course.

