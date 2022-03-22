Raiders Season Review: Chandler Jones

In an AFC West division that has quickly become the best in the NFL, the Las Vegas Raiders have done their part to keep pace.

One of their big moves was signing free-agent pass rusher Chandler Jones, who replaces Yannick Ngakoue as Maxx Crosby's partner in coming off the edge.

No player has collected more sacks than Jones since he entered the league in 2012, with 107.5 and counting.

Jones rebounded well from an injury-plagued 2020 season with 10.5 sacks and six forced fumbles in 15 games last year, making his fourth Pro Bowl in the process.

Jones finished with 62 combined quarterback knockdowns and pressures in addition to the the sacks.

Those figures are in-line with the production that he previously put up with the Arizona Cardinals, although his sack total wasn't near the 19 he had in 2019.

There's also the fact that five of Jones's 10.5 sacks last season came in the Cardinals' first game, and at the age of 32, he's on the backside of his career.

What can't be denied is that Jones might have never had a running mate like Crosby that other teams have had to account for.

In a division where the Raiders will have three top-10 caliber quarterbacks to contend with, having a duo that can generate the kind of pressure Jones and Crosby can is imperative to success.

As long as Jones can continue his Pro Bowl form, his $51-million contract could end up looking like a bargain.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter