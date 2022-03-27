Skip to main content

Chandler Jones Excited to Play With Maxx Crosby

New Las Vegas Raiders DE Chandler Jones will join Maxx Crosby to form one of the NFL's best D-line duos.

With the recent signing of wide receiver Davante Adams, it might be easy to overlook the Las Vegas Raiders' other Pro Bowl offseason addition, defensive end Chandler Jones.

Jones, who was signed by the Raiders earlier this month, will be teaming up with another Pro-Bowl edge rusher in Maxx Crosby.

The two have already been slated to be arguably the most dominating pass-rushing tandem in the league next season. Jones could not be looking more forward to the opportunity.

The four-time Pro Bowler joined SiriusXM NFL Radio on Friday to discuss his new home and the chance to play alongside Crosby.

"Credit a lot to my decision the team success, the quarterback, obviously, having familiarity with the front office, and to have the opportunity to rush with the best up-and-coming defensive end [Crosby] in the NFL," Jones said. "I've been watching his game, cutting up tape with him before I was his teammate, so now that we're in the same room, I mean -- that's dangerous."

Jones also talked about his relationships with Coach Josh McDaniels, General Manager Dave Ziegler, and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham, who were all with the New England Patriots when Jones served on the team's defensive line.

"I feel amazing. It's a dream come true," Jones said. "I was just sitting here talking with Pat Graham, I spoke with Dave Ziggy [Ziegler] and I talked to Josh McDaniels, and these guys have known me since I came into the league. I mean, these guys have known me since I was a puppy. They've known me almost like a decade ago."

