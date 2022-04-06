Raiders Third-Round Possibilities, Part Six

The Las Vegas Raiders should still have a number of difference makers to choose from in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Georgia's Channing Tindall.

Having difference-makers at the second level of defense is very important, and the Las Vegas Raiders still need to find more.

We already previewed one Georgia linebacker that could help the Raiders in Quay Walker, but he's not close to being the only option from even his own team.

Fellow Bulldog linebacker Channing Tindall offers tantalizing speed and athleticism that makes him flash on the field.

He showed it last season as Georgia won a national championship, being able to play the first full season of his college career.

Tindall was third on the Bulldogs in tackles with 67, 7.5 of those being for a loss to go with five sacks.

Tindall's speed makes him a dangerous weapon for defenses to deploy on blitzes, whether it's against the run or rushing the passer.

He comes with the mindset of wanting to run through ballcarriers on tackles, with Pro Football Focus even saying Tindall, "runs like the terminator."

While his aggression makes him stand out, it should be noted that Tindall was able to play in a defensive system that perfectly suited what he does well.

That same playstyle can also lead to him to being out of control on plays, and his instincts in coverage will need work at the pro level.

Sizewise, Tindall has more of a slim frame at linebacker, which won't help going up against NFL caliber lineman.

In an aggressive defensive scheme, Tindall could shine early, He could take some lumps in coverage as he continues to work on his game.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter