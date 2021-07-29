Charles Woodson Nears Hall of Fame Induction

Las Vegas Raiders ICON Charles Woodson nears his enshrinement into football immortality in Canton, Ohio at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

We are now nearly a week away from the induction of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2021, and representing the Silver and Black will be Raiders legend Charles Woodson.

Woodson’s induction was announced in February. On Aug. 8, that dream will come true.

He was one of many Raiders to win the Heisman Trophy but was known as the first primarily defensive player to win the award. Woodson did this with the University of Michigan, where he helped lead the Wolverines to a National Championship.

The 18-season cornerback was a five-time Pro Bowler while in Oakland. In his first season in the league, Woodson won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

He went on to achieve great success with the Green Bay Packers in 2006, being awarded the 2009 Defensive Player of the Year honors and winning a Super Bowl in 2011.

It was only right that in 2013, Woodson returned to Oakland, where he would ultimately go on to retire. He recorded a career-high four fumble recoveries in his final season.

Woodson leads the Raiders franchise in career forced fumbles. He will enter the Hall as just the 12th Raider to be selected as a first-ballot Hall of Famer.

He joins NFL legends Alan Faneca, Calvin Johnson, Peyton Manning, John Lynch, Tom Flores, Bill Nunn, and Drew Pearson in the 2021 class.

The enshrinement will take place on Aug. 8 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

