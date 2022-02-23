Charles Woodson is Confident in Josh McDaniels

Raiders Hall of Famer Charles Woodson knows the organization as well as anybody. With that in mind, the legendary corner believes the future of his former team is in good hands.

TMZ Sports recently caught up with Woodson to ask the Class of 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee about his thoughts on the Josh McDaniels hire.

"He's been a head coach," Woodson said. "He's been through it one time before, so he's gained the experience. I think he'll be good the second time around."

McDaniels was the head coach of the Denver Broncos for the 2009-10 seasons. The team failed to play above .500 in either season.

What most fans are anticipating to see is if the long-term NFL coach can work in tandem with veteran quarterback Derek Carr. Both parties have said they look forward to the collaboration.

Woodson was asked by TMZ if McDaniels can "turn Derek Carr into Tom Brady," and as most would likely expect, he responded, "There's one Tom Brady."

Even so, in a career where Carr's status as a top quarterback has fluctuated, a coach like McDaniels could be just what he needs to reach his full potential in what will be his ninth season.

