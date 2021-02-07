NewsGM ReportGameDayThe Black Hole+SI.com
Hall of Famer Charles Woodson Almost Ended Career as Bronco

First-time ballot Charles Woodson, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last night, nearly ended his career as a Bronco.
Former Raider Charles Woodson, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last night, nearly ended his 18-year career as a Denver Bronco.

Woodson was drafted as the No. 4 pick by the Raiders back in 1998.

He started his career off on a bang, becoming the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

He already came off a great collegiate career at the University of Michigan, becoming one of only three defensive players to ever win the Heisman Trophy.

He would continue to find success in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers after moving over to them in 2006. He would win an NFL Defensive Player of the Year award and eventually a Super Bowl ring with the Packers in 2011.

A pivotal moment of Woodson’s career came in 2013 when he had the option to return to the Raiders or go to rival Broncos.

As the story goes, Woodson visited the Raiders in 2013, where several fans stayed until Woodson signed and returned as a Raider.

Although Woodson going to the Broncos still would have kept him a Raider for life, there’s something different about wearing the iconic Silver and Black during the last moments of a player’s career.

Now a Class of 2021 Pro Football Hall of Famer, Raider Nation has yet another Raider to be proud of in the Hall of Fame.

Tom Flores joins him after years of waiting. Perhaps the Coors Light campaign did the trick.

