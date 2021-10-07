Previewing The Chicago Bears Offense

The offense of the Chicago Bears has been one of the worst in the NFL to begin the season, and they now face an improved Las Vegas Raiders defense.

The Chicago Bears offense under Head Coach Matt Nagy has often ranked among the bottom of the NFL.

After peaking at 9th in scoring in 2018, the Bears have ranked as high as 22nd ever since.

That has a lot to do with the inability of Nagy to find or develop a consistent quarterback.

Former top pick Mitchell Trubisky didn't pan out, and the Bears signed Andy Dalton and drafted former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields.

Aside from Fields having a good performance against the woeful Detroit Lions, neither has looked particularly good this season.

The low-point being in Fields first starts, where the team's game plan played a part in him getting sacked nine times.

A lot of blame goes to a Bears offensive line that's among the weaker units in the league.

It presents a situation where they can't take advantage of the talented skill players that they do have.

They won't have running back David Montgomery, who is going to miss the next four or five games due to injury.

In his place, former Super Bowl champion Damien Williams should take up most of the work in the backfield.

He'll look to provide support to Fields, who was named as Chicago's starter for the rest of the season.

He'll have a Pro Bowl receiver to rely on as well in Allen Robinson.

Robinson had 102 catches for 1,250 yards and six touchdowns, finishing as the 5th best-rated wide receiver last year by Pro Football Focus.

He isn't the Bears leading receiver so far this season, though, as that distinction goes to second-year player Darnell Mooney.

He showed a good connection with Fields against Detroit, having five catches for 125 yards.

Even still, their offensive line presents a good matchup for the Raiders pass rushers to get home, and Fields, while talented, is still a rookie, making it a matchup that the Raiders defense can take advantage of.

