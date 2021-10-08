Preview: Bears Defense vs. Raiders Offense

The Chicago Bears boast a top-10 scoring defense this season as they head to the desert to take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

There are certain sports franchises that are forever defined by a certain style of play, and the Chicago Bears are one of those with their history of great defenses.

They don't have one of those all-time units this season, but they so far have managed the 10th-best scoring defense in the NFL this year.

The Bears have fluctuated game by game, having given up 26 or more points in two games and 17 or less in the others.

Good offenses with the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns have been able to have their way, notably in the passing game, where the Bears are in the bottom half of the league in passing touchdowns allowed.

That could have a lot to do with the fact that, aside from cornerback Jaylon Johnson, the majority of the Bears secondary hasn't performed well.

Notable names like safety Eddie Jackson rank well below average in metrics by sites like Pro Football Focus.

That's the same for their linebackers, where even as former first-round pick Roquan Smith continues to stuff the stat sheet, the Bears also rank well below average according to PFF.

What the Bears still do have is the ingredients to produce a fearsome pass rush, which finally leads us to former then Oakland Raider Khalil Mack.

The former Defensive Player of the Year has put up four sacks in the first four games, but is dealing with injured ribs and hasn't practiced yet this week, making his status for Sunday unknown.

Another unknown is defensive tackle Akiem Hicks, who also hasn't practiced while dealing with a groin injury.

With the current state of the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line, it could be the big break they need to put together a better performance.

