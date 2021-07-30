Raiders Opposing ERs No. 2: Khalil Mack

The Las Vegas Raiders former pass rusher Khalil Mach remains one of the biggest defensive stars in the NFL for the Chicago Bears.

The NFL preseason amazingly is getting closer and closer, and with that, fans of all NFL teams can start looking at the match-ups their teams will face this season.

The Las Vegas Raiders are no exception, as they will have a number of marquee games when looking at the 2021 schedule.

We now look at the best edge rushers the Raiders will face this season, a list that is as deep as they come.

At No. 2 comes a name that Raiders fans need no introduction to, and one that will likely bring up mixed feelings in Khalil Mack.

The Chicago Bears outside linebacker has remained the game-changing talent that he was when the Raiders traded him before the 2018 season.

His streak of Pro Bowl appearances has now reached six straight, a streak that includes three All-Pro selections, two as a member of the Raiders.

He was the NFL's Defensive Player of the Year in 2016, finishing with 11 sacks for the Raiders in what still stands as their last year in the playoffs.

Even with not having double-digit sacks in each of the last two seasons, Mack has still been rated very well by Pro Football Focus.

He was in fact PFF's highest-rated edge rusher in 2020, the first time he's held the top spot since 2016.

He's arguably the main face of the franchise for the Bears, and all the attention will be on him when Chicago comes to Vegas in week five.

He'll see a much different Raiders team than the one he was traded from, one that is still making the pieces they got from that trade work.

For the Raiders and their fans, it'll be a strong personal battle to see that the team is now better off without Mack than with him.

