    • October 9, 2021
    How to Watch Week 5: Las Vegas Raiders vs Chicago Bears

    The Las Vegas Raiders host the Chicago Bears in Week 5 action. Here's how to watch.
    Author:
    Updated:
    Original:

    Following the first loss of the 2021 campaign, the Las Vegas Raiders head back home to host the Chicago Bears.

    Here’s how to watch:

    TV: CBS

    Venue: Allegiant Stadium

    Kick-Off: 1:05 PM PDT/4:05 PM EDT

    CBS is the host of Sunday’s prime time game. You can catch the game on FuboTV by using the link here.

    In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry the game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

    Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

    Sunday’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

    Brent Musburger is back in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the second season running.

    In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

    Sunday’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

    USATSI_16836820_168390101_lowres
