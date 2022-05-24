Las Vegas Raiders Hold A Special Prom for Local Teens

Las Vegas Raiders invited a select group of teens currently undergoing cancer treatment to a “Neon Night Pediatric Prom’ at the team HQ.

As heavily involved as the Las Vegas Raiders have been tuning up their roster this off-season, they also have been as involved trying to do more within the communities of their new home.

The Raiders and invited guests of Intermountain Healthcare and the Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation of Nevada, hosted a select group of teens who are undergoing cancer treatment, are in remission or have been diagnosed with other life-threatening illnesses to a "Neon Nights" themed prom at the Raiders Headquarters/Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center.

Upon their arrival at the Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center, the teens and guests were greeted by Raiders staff members, rookies and members of the Raiderettes cheerleading squad.

The attendees walked the "black" carpet through the front entrance of the Raiders Headquarters, and once inside, they were sent into the Raiders dining room used by the players, coaches and staff.

The Raiders transformed the entire dining room into a ballroom area, where they hosted the “Neon Night” themed prom for their guests.

While they weren’t dates for any of the guests, Raiders rookies Neil Farrell Jr., Chase Garbers, Luke Masterson, Bam Olaseni and members of the Raiderettes all joined the guests at the prom to take photos and to enjoy a night of dining, mingling and dancing.

The Raiders and health organizations weren’t alone in putting up this special event for the teens, several businesses including Frito Lay, Pinkbox, Pizza Hut, and Reyes Coca-Cola contributed donations to make the evening a truly special event.

The Silver and Black have been involved in their new communities since day one, and most recently, members of the Raiders have hosted a series of health and football camps at local high schools.

The organization has also recognized local educators and coaches who have made an impact on their students and while the NFL enjoyed the festivities of 2022 NFL Draft, the Raiders were actively supporting and engaging in community related events.

The Raiders treated these young teens to a special prom, a once in a lifetime experience at the Raiders Headquarters which they will never forget.

This kind gesture will go a long way for the teens who have been diagnosed with cancer or with other life-threatening illnesses.

