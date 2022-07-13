Raiders' Opponents Ranked: DTs, No.2

We look at ranking the top-five opposing defensive tackles the Las Vegas Raiders will face this season.

In trying to make back-to-back trips to the playoffs for the first time since 2000-02, the Las Vegas Raiders will navigate the NFL's fourth-hardest rated schedule, according to Pro Football Focus.

That will include several teams with defensive tackles capable of wreaking havoc in the interior of the line of scrimmage.

At No. 2 is a player who Raiders fans know very well is more than capable of ruining their entire afternoon.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones of the Kansas City Chiefs has been doing that for a while now, establishing himself as one of the NFL's most disruptive interior defensive linemen.

It's been that way since he had his coming-out party in 2018 when Jones put up a career-high 15.5 sacks.

It remains his only double-digit sack season, although he still led the Chiefs in sacks in each of the last four seasons.

During that time, Jones has been the one consistent source of pressure for the Chiefs' pass rush.

Since 2018, he's fourth among all defensive linemen in the NFL sacks with 41, second-most among defensive tackles in that time.

Only Aaron Donald of the Los Angeles Rams has a higher pass-rush win rate (23.3%) than Jones (17.8%) since he entered the league in 2016.

He's made three Pro Bowls in that time and has the same number of Second-Team All-Pro nominations.

It makes it more impressive to think about because, as stated earlier, Jones often hasn't had great help in getting after the quarterback.

The last teammate of his to have a double-digit sack season was edge rusher, Dee Ford, back in 2018, coincidently Jone's best season.

No other teammate since has had more than eight, with defensive end Frank Clark being second last season with just 4.5 sacks.

Even with that putting more pressure on Jones to produce, he's largely met that standard, despite being the main focus to stop for every offensive line.

That will remain true for the Raiders this season, as they will to have to try and stop Jones not once, but twice.

He's had success against the silver and black before, having five career sacks against the Raiders.

If he's able to add more to that total, it's likely the Raiders' chances of finally stepping up to the Chiefs will falter.

