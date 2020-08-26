SI.com
RaiderMaven
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBlack Hole+
Search

Las Vegas Raiders Sign Chris Smith

Darin Alexander Baydoun

The Raiders have made multiple efforts to beef up their defensive line ahead of the season, bringing in players like Maliek Collins to add to Maxx Crosby and Clelin Ferrell. 

They’ve now moved to strengthen the line, signing free agent defensive end Chris Smith on Monday. 

Smith previously was an original fifth-round draft pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2014. Since then, he has played for the Jaguars, the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Cleveland Browns. 

The former Arkansas Razorback got the most significant playing time of his career in the last three seasons. He appeared 41 games and made two starts after only playing in 19 games his first three seasons. 

In those 60 games, Smith has recorded 67 tackles and 8.5 sacks. His season-high is three, which he’s done twice. 

The numbers may not jump off the page, but if there’s anything that Smith can bring its experienced depth and added competition. 

Remember that he was a fifth-round pick, and to have been in the league for this long, he’s likely had to work harder than most to keep a spot. That kind of demeanor is precisely what coach Jon Gruden and general manager Mike Mayock want from their players. 

The ability to overcome a perceived lack of talent with hard work will always catch a coach’s eye. It’s been enough that Smith has been able to stay in the league despite never putting up big numbers. Now he’ll have his chance with the Raiders to continue to prove that. 

Tell us what you think in the comment section below and please make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter

THANKS FOR READING RAIDERMAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Las Vegas Raiders 2020 Season Preview

Take an inside look at the Las Vegas Raiders 2020 season with Sports Illustrated's Raider Maven.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

Jerryd57

Las Vegas Raiders Profile: Linebacker Nicholas Morrow

Nicholas Morrow was a product of a Division III private Christian college in Illinois. He worked his way to the NFL and proved that he has value to the Raiders.

Hikaru Kudo

Las Vegas Raiders Go High-Tech in Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders go high-tech in effort to get better in every area of training camp.

Jairo Alvarado

Safety Damarious Randall Gives Raiders More Than Talent

Damarious Randall has been a mentor for the Silver and Black's young defensive backs

Tom LaMarre

by

Hikaru Kudo

Tyrell Williams Suffers Injury in Las Vegas Raiders Camp

For the second straight season, the Las Vegas Raider Tyrell Williams has suffered a significant injury.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

Ingold Partners with AdoptUSKids to Help Foster Kids

Fullback Alec Ingold was part of the foster system growing up. He's helping kids like him get adopted and show them that there's hope for them.

Hikaru Kudo

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Las Vegas Raiders Honor Legends of the Past

The Las Vegas Raiders broke out some throwback jerseys to honor the legends from their past.

Jairo Alvarado

Derek Carr Impressed with Bryan Edwards

Derek Carr, the Las Vegas Raiders unquestioned leader, had high praise for rookie wide receiver Bryan Edwards.

Darin Alexander Baydoun

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode XI

Each week we are joined by Matt Hladik from the Spun to travel around the world of the NFL talking about the Raiders first and the rest of the league.

Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr.

by

B1G Ball Buster1

Raiders QB Derek Carr: “We Got to Bring Our Own Energy”

Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says his team can only rely on themselves since fans won't be allowed at Allegiant Stadium this season.

Hikaru Kudo

by

B1G Ball Buster1