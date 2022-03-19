Raiders NFL Draft Prospect: Christian Watson, North Dakota State

North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Walton has the kind of size and speed that fits right up the Las Vegas Raiders' alley in the NFL Draft.

With free agency now started, even with two new wide receivers, the Las Vegas Raiders still need another wideout.

We've already gone over the highest-profile prospects at the position in the 2022 NFL Draft, but there are still a number of intriguing players who could be available in later rounds.

North Dakota State wideout Christian Watson is one such prospect, bringing measurables that are sure to entice the Silver and Black.

At 6-4 and with sub 4.40 speed, Watson was a downfield terror for the Bisons over the course of his college career.

Watson is coming off having 43 catches for 801 yards and seven touchdowns last season, averaging 18.6 yards per catch.

That's after averaging over 20 yards per catch in 2020 and 2019.

Watson is a good route runner who will never come up short of the line to gain, and if anything will look to get as deep as he can on every route he runs.

He's capable of adjusting to throws away from his body, and has experience playing on the outside, in the slot, and even lined up in the backfield.

Watson has had drop issues, though, with 16 in his career, and he can have problems tracking deeper throws, which results in him falling away from the ball.

Watson has the tools to be a classic outside deep threat in the NFL, but he needs to learn how to better leverage his size to his advantage.

In a Raiders offense that features the likes of wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller primarily in the middle of the field, it could give Watson the space downfield to make big plays.

