Raiders Prepare For Christmas Eve Showdown With Shortened Week

The Las Vegas Raiders will be playing their first Saturday game of the season this upcoming weekend.

Following one of the craziest finishes in NFL history, the Las Vegas Raiders will look to carry their momentum into a Christmas Eve matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This "Holiday Classic" will be the final game of a long list of Saturday contests.

With this week's game coming a day earlier, there are some different adjustments the Silver and Black have to make with their practice schedule.

“Yeah, so this is a unique one," said Raiders Coach Josh McDaniels in his Monday press conference. "Monday night weeks early in the season, you don't want to give away that third day of preparation. So, when you play on Monday night, we never really even had one of these this year because our bye week came after a Monday nighter. So we really never had a six-day week. Normally what you would do is, is Tuesday would be kind of like a combo Monday-Tuesday, and then you would start on the opponent on Wednesday.

"This week, what we're going to do is it's going to be some kind of a hybrid between a Sunday game after a Monday nighter and a Thursday game. So, we're going to take two days to recover, get a little bit of rest with the players, get a great workout in with our strength and conditioning staff. And then Wednesday, we'll be in and have a more of a let's just call it glorified walk-through, jog through to get our preparation really underway for Pittsburgh. And then we'll practice Thursday and then we're going to leave Friday. So, it's kind of a combo if you will.”

