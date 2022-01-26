Raiders Draft Prospects: Desmond Ridder

Cincinnati Bearcats Desmond Ridder could be the first non-Power 5 quarterback taken in the 2022 NFL Draft and could intrigue the Las Vegas Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders have experience in turning quarterbacks from the Group of 5 in college football into legitimate starters, with quarterback Derek Carr coming from Fresno State.

There's another quarterback coming from the Group of 5 that could be a high pick in this year's NFL Draft in Desmond Ridder of the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The two-time AAC Offensive Player of the Year has racked up a number of accolades while with the Bearcats, including leading the team to the College Football Playoff this past season.

Ridder is coming off recording career highs in passing yards, touchdowns, and yards per attempt with 3,334, 30, and 8.6, respectively.

Ridder also now has the record for most career total touchdowns in AAC history with 116.

He has one of the best arms in the draft, with the ability to put the football anywhere on the field.

Ridder has great athletic upside at 6-4 and 215 pounds and showed off his mobility often with 2,180 career rushing yards and 28 touchdowns.

Where the criticisms often come with Ridder is his consistency in the pocket, where while he's hasn't performed badly, scouts have noted several issues.

While he's competed 64.9% or better of his passes the last two seasons, Ridder isn't always able to put the ball in the best positions for his receivers.

Ridder can also try to do too much, putting the ball in harm's way when he shouldn't and putting the ball in harm's way, which in the NFL will lead more consistently to turnovers.

With the work needed on his mechanics, Ridder may be more of a project quarterback to start out in the NFL.

If he's taken by a team that can give him time to develop and incorporate an offense suited to his athletic talents, he could eventually find a path as a viable starter.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin