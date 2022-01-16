Recap From Raiders 26-19 Loss

The Las Vegas Raiders playoff run was a short one as they lost a down to the wire game to the Cincinnati Bengals

The Las Vegas Raiders season can't be considered anything but a success with how much personal controversy and trauma the team had to get through to get to the playoffs.

In the end, though, a longer run wasn't meant to be, as the Raiders fell to the Cincinnati Bengals 26-19 in their first-round playoff matchup.

It was a game where the Raiders had a number of changes to keep up with the Bengals, but mistakes kept doing them in.

They lost the turnover battle 2-0, with a Derek Carr fumble in the first quarter leading to a Bengals field goal and then throwing an interception at the goal line on the Raiders' final possession of the game.

Penalties hurt as well, racking up seven for 46 yards, resulting in stalled-out drives multiple times.

Defensively, while the Raiders were able to keep the Bengals from getting their running game going, it didn't seem to matter as Joe Burrow was able to consistently answer the bell.

He completed over 70% of his passes with two touchdowns, and his partnership with wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was on full display as the rookie had nine catches for 116 yards.

Even still, they were able to give the Raiders a chance in the 2nd half by allowing only six points, but the Raiders offense only could muster one touchdown on the day.

One could say that the luck they had in coming up with a final drive during their four-game winning streak to end the season just ran out, and while it may be a sour end, Raiders fans can know that this team never stops fighting no matter what.

