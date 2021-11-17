Previewing the Cincinnati Bengals Offense

The Cincinnati Bengals have ridden an explosive offense that's scored 24 or more points in six of their 10 games and facing a struggling Las Vegas Raiders defense.

It's been a long time since fans of the Cincinnati Bengals can say they have the joy of watching one of the better offenses in the league.

Entering 2021, the Bengals hadn't recorded a top-10 scoring offense since 2015, which was also the last year they went to the playoffs.

If history is any indication then, the Bengals might have their best shot to get back to the post-season this year with the way their offense has played so far.

Currently ninth in the league in scoring and 14th in total yards, the biggest difference for the Bengals this year has been the chemistry of two former LSU stars.

This would be quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, who are both performing like top players at their positions.

Burrow has rebounded as well as anyone could have imagined coming off a torn ACL, completing over 68 percent of his passes for 2,497 yards and 20 touchdowns.

He is tied for first in the NFL in interceptions with 11 but is still rated by sites like Pro Football Focus as being a top-10 level quarterback this season.

Chase, the fifth overall pick in this year's NFL Draft, is top-five in the league in receiving yards, touchdowns, and yards per catch.

Even with those numbers, he's not the only threat on the outside that the Bengals can throw at defenses.

Veteran Tyler Boyd has two 1,000 yard seasons already on his resume, and second-year wideout Tee Higgins led the team in receiving yards last season.

Joe Mixon also gives them a talented dual-threat at running back and has been the team's unquestioned bell cow.

The one area that still could see improvement is on the offensive line, which has allowed Burrow to be pressured on nearly a quarter of his passing attempts.

Still, the Raiders defense has to figure out how to execute better, or else the Bengals could very well deliver the same offensive output the Kansas City Chiefs did last week.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin