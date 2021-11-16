Skip to main content
    • November 16, 2021
    Previewing the Cincinnati Bengals

    The Cincinnati Bengals have been one of the surprise teams in the NFL this year and face a wounded Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.
    There isn't much more down the Las Vegas Raiders can go after being demolished by the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. 

    Luckily for them, their next opponent, the Cincinnati Bengals, have been going through their own struggles for the past two weeks. 

    That comes as they're currently on a two-game skid coming out of their bye week, including getting blown out in their last game by the Cleveland Browns. 

    Before that, the Bengals had been making waves across the league as looking like a playoff contender for the first time in over half a decade. 

    Much of that credit has been put at the feet of former No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Joe Burrow. 

    After a torn ACL cut short a promising rookie season last year, Burrow has come back even stronger in his sophomore campaign. 

    Burrow is seventh in the NFL is passing yards and tied for fourth in passing touchdowns with 2,497 and 20, respectively. 

    The Bengals have done a good job in surrounding him with a deep supporting cast, drafting former teammate Ja'Marr Chase fourth overall this past year, and he looks like a favorite for offensive rookie of the year. 

    Along with running back Joe Mixon and receivers Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins, the Bengals have the personnel on offense to go up against anyone in the league.

    Defensively, they've made significant strides in rising to 12th in points allowed after ranking only22nd last year. 

    New additions like defensive end Trey Hendrickson and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie have helped make the Bengals defense a unit that's capable of standing on its own. 

    It adds up to a game that should have heavy playoff implications as the Raiders and Bengals both attempt to get back on track. 

