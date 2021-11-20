Keys And Predictions For Raiders Vs. Bengals

We have the final keys and predictions for the clash between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals.

The Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals are both in need of a win Sunday after both teams have lost two straight games.

It's also a game that could have major implications for the AFC playoff race, and with that, we'll have the keys to a potential Raiders win and final predictions for the game.

Can Raiders either prevent or make enough big plays?

A big reason for the Raiders' struggles has come on the offensive end, whether it be not scoring in the red zone or not being able to generate enough big plays.

On the other side, the Kansas City Chiefs were able to generate chunk play after chunk play in blowing out the Raiders last week.

The Bengals offense is no stranger to big plays, as Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have become one of the biggest big-play combos in the league this season.

If the Raiders want to avoid the same result as last week, they'll need to find a way defensively to keep Chase in front of them, or offensively will have to find a way to match the Bengals' output.

Can the pass rush find a revival?

In going back to defense, another significant number from the game last week was zero, which is how many sacks the Raiders finished with against the Chiefs.

Being able to get consistent pressure has to be a must against quarterbacks the caliber of Patrick Mahomes, and Burrow has shown he could have what it takes to get to that level.

Against a quarterback like that, Maxx Crosby, Yannick Ngakoue, and company have to find a way to get home and make Burrow uncomfortable.

Final predictions

One could argue that both the Raiders and Bengals need to treat this as a must-win game given their recent struggles.

Still, the impression the Raiders left from last week wasn't a good one, and with the Bengals being fresh off their bye week, it gives them a key edge coming into Sunday.

Final score: Raiders lose a close one, 28-21.

