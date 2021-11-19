Three Bengals to Watch Out For

These will be the Cincinnati Bengals players that the Las Vegas Raiders will have to take note of Sunday.

Everyone that tunes into the game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals should know who the key players are.

Quarterback Joe Burrow, wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and defensive end Trey Hendrickson are all going to be players that could impact the game on Sunday.

But it's a team game for a reason, and there are several lesser know Bengals players who could heavily impact the game.

1. Jessie Bates III

We already previewed the Bengals safety as a player to watch earlier this offseason and for good reason.

He's was coming off being a Second-Team All-Pro, having 109 total tackles, three interceptions, and 15 pass breakups.

He has struggled more in coverage this season, giving up the highest completion and QB rating of his career when he's been targeted in coverage.

His talent still presents a challenge, though, and his ability to affect the game in multiple ways can pose a real problem for the Raiders offense.

2. D.J. Reader

Another defensive player that could cause a significant problem is defensive tackle D.J. Reader.

Never a big-time pass rusher, the former nose tackle has nonetheless been rated as one of the best defensive linemen in the NFL this year by Pro Football Focus.

He's been dominant as a run stuffer, and against a hot and cold Raiders run game, could be the main reason it never gets going on Sunday.

3. Joe Mixon

It's easy to forget with all the talent that the Bengals have on the outside that they also have one of the better running backs in the league in Joe Mixon.

With two 1,000 yard rushing seasons under his belt, Mixon has shown he can succeed as a focal point of the Bengals offense.

He can also be a factor in the passing game, and the fact that the Raiders defense was killed by the dual-threat ability of the Kansas City Chiefs Darrell Williams should be of concern.

