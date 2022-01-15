Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Bengals

We have the keys and final predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders playoff clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.

For the first time since 2016, the Las Vegas Raiders and their fans can look forward to the postseason as the Raiders get set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

We have the keys to what could be the Raiders' first playoff win since 2002 and final predictions for the game.

Eliminate self-mistakes

Every play gets magnified once you reach the playoffs, and that goes double for all of the ones that lead to teams shooting themselves in the foot.

That was a theme in the Raiders' earlier loss to the Bengals, as they had two turnovers and 77 yards worth of penalties as compared to only one turnover and five penalty yards for Cincinnati.

In a game where it's do-or-die for both teams, the Raiders can't allow for those kinds of mistakes to happen again, or else their playoff run could be a short one.

Control the line of scrimmage

One key thing the Raiders were able to do well in their four-game winning streak to close out the season was being able to instill their will on both sides of the ball.

The Raiders finished with more rushing yards than their opponents in three of those four games, and you only have to look at the season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers to know how the Raiders can get after the quarterback on defense.

The Silver and Black will need to do both of those things and control the pace against a Bengals team that can put up big plays in a hurry.

Final predictions

The Bengals might be able to say that they beat the Raiders earlier this season, but this is a very different Raiders team than the one they faced.

The Raiders should have great confidence coming in with how they were able to close out the year, and that could lead to the biggest upset of the weekend, likely on a final drive from quarterback Derek Carr.

Final score: Raiders 28, Bengals 24.

