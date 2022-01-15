Skip to main content
Player(s)
Derek Carr
Team(s)
Las Vegas Raiders, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Chargers

Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Bengals

We have the keys and final predictions for the Las Vegas Raiders playoff clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.

For the first time since 2016, the Las Vegas Raiders and their fans can look forward to the postseason as the Raiders get set to take on the Cincinnati Bengals. 

We have the keys to what could be the Raiders' first playoff win since 2002 and final predictions for the game. 

Eliminate self-mistakes 

Every play gets magnified once you reach the playoffs, and that goes double for all of the ones that lead to teams shooting themselves in the foot. 

That was a theme in the Raiders' earlier loss to the Bengals, as they had two turnovers and 77 yards worth of penalties as compared to only one turnover and five penalty yards for Cincinnati. 

In a game where it's do-or-die for both teams, the Raiders can't allow for those kinds of mistakes to happen again, or else their playoff run could be a short one. 

Control the line of scrimmage 

One key thing the Raiders were able to do well in their four-game winning streak to close out the season was being able to instill their will on both sides of the ball. 

Read More

The Raiders finished with more rushing yards than their opponents in three of those four games, and you only have to look at the season finale against the Los Angeles Chargers to know how the Raiders can get after the quarterback on defense. 

The Silver and Black will need to do both of those things and control the pace against a Bengals team that can put up big plays in a hurry. 

Final predictions 

The Bengals might be able to say that they beat the Raiders earlier this season, but this is a very different Raiders team than the one they faced. 

The Raiders should have great confidence coming in with how they were able to close out the year, and that could lead to the biggest upset of the weekend, likely on a final drive from quarterback Derek Carr.

Final score: Raiders 28, Bengals 24. 

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin

USATSI_17481715_168390101_lowres
News

Keys and Predictions for Raiders vs. Bengals

8 hours ago
USATSI_17483824_168390101_lowres
News

The World Quit on the Raiders, They Didn't Quit on Themselves

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_17481771_168390101_lowres
News

How to Watch Wildcard: Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals

20 hours ago
Raiders Draft Position Evaluation: Interior Offensive Line
News

Raiders Greg Olson Credits O-Line for the Balance Attack

Jan 14, 2022
Maxx Crosby at ATL 20 1
News

Crosby Receives Commitment to Excellence Award

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_17481830_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders, Bengals Final Injury Reports Released

Jan 14, 2022
ALEC INGOLD 004
News

Raiders Ingold Provides Resources to Las Vegas School

Jan 14, 2022
USATSI_17443224_168390101_lowres
News

Raiders Moehrig, Hobbs Named to All-Rookie Team

Jan 14, 2022