Raiders, Bengals Final Injury Reports Released

The final injury reports have been released for the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals ahead of their playoff game.

Going into a playoff game, having a team at full health can be one of, if not the biggest difference in coming out with a victory.

It should be reassuring then for both the Las Vegas Raiders and Cincinnati Bengals that ahead of their match-up on Saturday, both teams will be as close to full strength as they could be.

The Raiders only had one player with an injury designation on their final injury report this week, that being defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins.

He's questionable because of back and knee injuries, with Raiders interim head coach Rich Bisaccia saying that Hankins will be "hopefully ready to go."

For the Bengals, they have three players with designations, although only one has any significant starting experience.

That would be defensive tackle Josh Tupou, who is doubtful for the game after not practicing all week due to a knee injury.

Wide receiver Stanley Morgan and cornerback Jalen Davis are both questionable with hamstring and ankle injuries, respectively.

Even if Hankins doesn't play, the biggest injury news that came out this week for the Raiders was that DT Darius Philon will miss the rest of the season with a torn patella tendon in his right knee suffered in the Raiders win against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Philon was a standout in that game, particularly with his ability to push the pocket, as he was able to make multiple plays in the Chargers backfield.

It would have been a valuable weapon to use against the Bengals, as their leaky offensive line gave up 55 sacks in the regular season.

