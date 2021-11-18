Preview: Bengals Defense vs. Raiders Offense

The Cincinnati Bengals have risen back to respectability this year, but face a wounded Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

The offense of the Cincinnati Bengals has been what has made headlines this season, but any truly good team has to have balance.

The Bengals have been able to have that on defense this year, currently ranking 11th in the NFL in points allowed.

Granted, they are coming off two straight games in which they allowed 34 and 41 points, respectively.

Up until those games, they hadn't allowed more than 25 points in what's been a year that has seen the Bengals rebound significantly on defense.

The last three seasons, Cincinnati (5-4) didn't rank any higher than 22nd in the league in scoring defense and didn't have any more than six victories.

This year, the Bengals have been able to rank highly in multiple areas. They are above average in the red zone, ranking 13th in allowing opposing touchdowns inside the 20.

The Bengals give up a lot of passing yards, but not many touchdowns, and have a top-10 rushing defense.

It's a defense that has also benefited from multiple free agent additions from this past offseason.

Defensive end Trey Hendrickson is on his way to his second consecutive double-digit sack season in leading the team with 8.5, which is good for seventh in the league.

Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie has given the Bengals an elite coverage ability, ranking as Pro Football Focus's 12th best corner this season.

Incumbent players like linebacker Logan Wilson, defensive tackle D.J. Reader and safety Jessie Bates III have also been key performers.

It's a defense that can give the Las Vegas Raiders a significant challenge, which could be concerning after how the Kansas City Chiefs were able to contain them last week.

