Skip to main content
    • November 20, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals

    How to watch the Week 12 Raiders v. Bengals matchup.
    Author:

    The Las Vegas Raiders are hosting the Cincinnati Bengals tomorrow.

    Here’s how to watch:

    TV: CBS

    Venue: Allegiant Stadium

    Kick-Off: 1:05 PM PST / 4:05 PM ET

    CBS is the host of tomorrow’s game. You can catch tomorrow’s game on FuboTV by using the link here.

    In addition, if you are located in-market, Raiders.com on mobile devices and the Raiders Official app will carry tonight’s game. Raiders app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

    Read More

    Radio: KOMP 92.3 FM/Raider Nation Radio 920 AM

    Tomorrow’s game will air on both KOMP 92.3 FM and Raider Nation Radio 920 AM, the latter as the flagship radio station for all Raiders games.

    Brent Musburger is back in the booth for play-by-play. His color analyst is former All-Pro tackle, Lincoln Kennedy, who returns for the second season running.

    In addition, the Raiders have affiliate stations throughout the nation. Click on the link here for more details.

    Tomorrow’s game will also be available to listen to live on the Official Raiders mobile app.

    Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

    Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter@HikaruKudo1 @BaydounDarin

    USATSI_17181621_168390101_lowres
    News

    Keys And Predictions For Raiders Vs. Bengals

    47 minutes ago
    Zay Jones Game Winner over Ravens
    News

    Raiders WR’s Need to Turn it Around on Sunday

    49 minutes ago
    USATSI_17168494_168390101_lowres
    News

    How to Watch Week 12: Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17164087_168390101_lowres
    News

    Multiple starting QB’s likely out for Week 11

    7 hours ago
    Darren Waller NO 1
    News

    Are More Targets for Waller the Answer?

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_15371830_168390101_lowres
    News

    Three Bengals To Watch Out For

    23 hours ago
    Derek Carr
    The Black Hole+

    Around the World of the NFL Podcast: Episode LX

    Nov 19, 2021
    USATSI_16794482_168390101_lowres
    News

    Raiders 2022 Draft Watch: Week 11

    Nov 19, 2021