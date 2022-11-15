Raiders Claim Former First-Rounder DT Jerry Tillery

Former first-round pick is heading to an AFC West rival.

The Las Vegas Raiders announced on Monday, they have claimed ex-Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle Jerry Tillery.

The 26-year-old defensive tackle is joining the Silver and Black at a time where they need a fresh start in the interior defensive front.

The former first rounder was drafted by the Chargers (28th overall) of the 2019 NFL Draft, but was waived by the Bolts last Thursday after four years.

Tillery played in 54 games with 29 starts during his four-year career with the Bolts, totaling 106 tackles (57 solo), 12 tackles for loss, 10.5 sacks, two passes defensed, three forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Last season, Tillery started 15 games and registered career highs in tackles (51), sacks (4.5), quarterback hits (14) and tackles for loss (six).

Systematically, Tillery did not fit the Chargers defensive system and in result saw his playing time go down.

The Chargers had also declined his fifth-year option during the offseason.

The Raiders defensive front hasn’t generated much pressure all season long.

This season, the defense has recorded 10 sacks (averaging 1.1 a game), last in the NFL with a sack percentage of (3.13), also ranked dead last in the league.

Tillery will have an opportunity to help solve some of the Raiders issues defensively.

The Raiders currently have defensive tackles Bilal Nichols and Andrew Billings, but have failed to rush the quarterback consistently.

Tillery will potentially see his former team in a short order, as Las Vegas hosts Los Angeles in three weeks on Dec. 4.

Meanwhile, the team will look to have Tillery up to par for this week’s game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.



Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.