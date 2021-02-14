What’s The Purpose of Going to Trevor Lawrence’s Pro Day?

The Raiders were one of 17 teams to send staff down to Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence's Pro Day.

There have been rumors flying about what to do with quarterback Derek Carr and even backup quarterback Marcus Mariota in Las Vegas.

To add to that rhetoric, it was revealed by Ian Rapoport on Friday that 17 teams, including the Raiders, sent coaches, personnel and/or area scouts to watch Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence on his Pro Day.

So, what exactly does that mean for the Silver and Black? Should Raider Nation be keeping an eye out on Lawrence?

The simple answer is: No, nothing changes. Carr remains your starting quarterback at this time and day.

The Jacksonville Jaguars, who have the No. 1 overall pick of the NFL Draft, is completely expected to draft Lawrence in April.

Instead, Pro Day is an opportunity for other teams to take a look at Lawrence’s talent out of college.

What should opponents be expecting out of Lawrence at the beginning of the season? How does he look? Anything that the team may have missed looking at the film?

It’s an opportunity for teams to get a better understanding for yet another quarterback who may begin breaking record breaks his rookie season.

So, no Raider Nation. Don’t get excited that Lawrence will be coming to Las Vegas anytime soon.

Do however get excited that yet another highly talented young quarterback will be joining the league next season, which will provide entertaining football for all of us to watch.

