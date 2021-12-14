Previewing the Cleveland Browns

Despite injuries and inconsistent play, the Cleveland Browns have still been able to keep in the thick of the AFC playoff pictures the Las Vegas Raiders come to town.

It would be very easy to say that the Las Vegas Raiders season is effectively over after the 48-9 beatdown they suffered at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

There are still games to be played, though, and while it may be minuscule, the Raiders do still have a chance at making the playoffs.

Another team that has a chance is the Cleveland Browns, who the Raiders beat last season and will be facing again in Cleveland on Saturday.

Looked at as being a serious contender after going 11-5 and making the playoffs for the first time since 2002 last season, the Browns haven't quite lived up to that label.

Several injuries on both offense and defense haven't done them any favors, but certain players haven't been able to repeat their performances from last season.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield is chief among them, as he's seen significant regression after rating out as a top-10 level passer last year.

What Cleveland does still have on offense is one of the best running games in the NFL, although it hasn't always come from running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

The duo has missed six combined games this season, and Hunt is unlikely to play this week.

Defensively, the Browns rank top-five in yards allowed and a respectable 14th in scoring defense.

Defensive end Myles Garrett has continued his ascent as arguably the best defensive lineman in the NFL, currently second in the league with 15 sacks.

It's a game where Cleveland will be motivated to avenge its loss from last season, and the Raiders can't afford to take another defeat if they want to keep their slim playoff hopes alive.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin