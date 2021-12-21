Recap From Raiders 16-14 Win

The Las Vegas Raiders managed to keep their season alive via a walk-off field goal against the Cleveland Browns

The Las Vegas Raiders started their game against the Cleveland Browns looking like the very much healthier and more composed team.

Derek Carr started out accurately, completing his first nine passes, including his only touchdown to wide receiver Bryan Edwards.

The Raiders' offensive line also looked impressive, not allowing Carr to get constantly pressured and opening up enough holes in the running game to be effective.

It complemented a defense that in the first half was taking advantage of a COVID-19 stricken offense.

The Browns had only 84 yards of total offense in the first half, clearly impacted by having to go to their third-string quarterback Nick Mullens.

The funny thing was, once the second half started, Mullens was the one who was able to make big throws to get his team back in the game.

The Raiders' defense started to get worn down, leading to Cleveland getting bigger gains in the running game with Nick Chubb.

The Raiders' offense, after operating efficiently in the first half, went completely dormant and could only manage a field goal before the final two minutes of the game.

The Browns would then take the lead, 14-13, late with a Mullens touchdown pass to tight end Harrison Bryant.

The Raiders had time after to make a drive, but Raiders QB Derek Carr threw a backbreaking interception that looked like would put the game away.

The Raiders stepped up when it mattered though, not allowing the Browns to get a first down and getting the ball back with 1:50 left.

Carr then made several clutch throws to get them in range for kicker Daniel Carlson to potentially walk off another game with a field goal.

He would end up doing just that, nailing it from 48-yards to get the Raiders back to .500 and keep them alive in the AFC playoff race.

It was a gut-check game for sure, but the Raiders did have they had to do: find a way to win and give themselves a chance to fight for another week.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Make sure you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to your email for FREE? Sign up for the DAILY Raiders Nation newsletter when you CLICK THE FOLLOW button on the main page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @BaydounDarin